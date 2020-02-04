Other matches

Wed 5th February

The FA Cup - 4th Rnd

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton
  • 7:45pm Wednesday 5th February
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium  

Tottenham -

So'ton -

Preview

Tottenham vs Southampton preview: FA Cup fourth-round replay

Tottenham and Southampton drew 1-1 in their original fourth round fixture

Last Updated: 04/02/20 5:20pm

Dele Alli is an injury doubt for Tottenham
Dele Alli is an injury doubt for Tottenham

Team news and stats for Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay between Tottenham and Southampton.

Team news

Tottenham will assess Dele Alli ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round replay with Southampton. Alli was injured due to a reckless tackle from Raheem Sterling in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City, but could play.

Steven Bergwijn is ineligible having joined after the original tie while Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Harry Kane (ankle) miss out.

Stuart Armstrong remains a doubt for Southampton due to a hip problem. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the midfielder is ahead of schedule in his recovery but the cup replay will probably be too soon.

Defender Yan Valery is also set to miss out due to a viral infection while new signing Kyle Walker-Peters is ineligible to face his parent club.

Opta stats

  • Spurs have won eight of their last nine home games against Southampton (L1), with all games coming in the Premier League - they won 2-1 against the Saints earlier this season.
  • This is the first time an FA Cup tie between Spurs and Southampton has gone to a replay since 1994-95, when Spurs won 6-2 in a fifth round replay after a 1-1 draw.
  • Since losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in February 2016, Spurs have won each of their last seven home FA Cup matches, scoring 25 goals across these victories.
  • Southampton have lost just one of their last 11 away FA Cup matches (W7 D3 L1), losing 1-0 away at Sunderland in February 2014.
  • Spurs' Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in 18 goals in 20 FA Cup appearances (11 goals, 7 assists), scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw at St. Mary's in the original tie.

