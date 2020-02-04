Dele Alli could be fit for Tottenham's FA Cup tie against Southampton

Dele Alli was hurt by a challenge from Raheem Sterling in Spurs' win over Manchester City on Sunday

Dele Alli could be fit for Tottenham's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton as he continues to have an ankle injury assessed.

Alli was hurt in a tackle by Raheem Sterling in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City, and while he played on until the 70th minute was considered a doubt for Wednesday's game.

But manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday: "It's not as bad (as was feared) so there is a chance of him playing tomorrow. Let's wait and see, but there is a chance."

