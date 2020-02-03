Steven Bergwijn stunner won't stop Tottenham regretting not signing a striker, says Stephen Warnock

Jose Mourinho still does not have a striker to stand in for Harry Kane

Tottenham will regret not signing a striker despite Steven Bergwijn's stunning volley on his debut against Manchester City, according to Stephen Warnock.

The winger made an instant impact on Sunday following his move from PSV Eindhoven scoring Spurs' first goal in the 2-0 win over City who had Oleksandr Zinchenko sent off after an hour.

But Warnock believes Tottenham's ambitions could be thwarted by their failure to sign an out-an-out striker to stand in for the injured Harry Kane.

"I still think Spurs will regret not signing a striker," he told Sky Sports News.

"They will get away with it against certain teams. They struggled at times yesterday to hold the ball up front and it wasn't until they (City) went down to ten men and that changed - then you're playing counter attacking football.

"That suits Son, it suits Moura as well, but when you've got teams that are sitting deep and you need someone to bounce the play off for the wingers that's when you need that striker.

"Jose Mourinho will be disappointed not to have got a striker through the door."

Spurs are up to fifth in the table just four points off the top four and Warnock says the result against City could have a major impact on the rest of their season.

"It could be huge," he added. "To beat a top side like Manchester City will do their confidence the world of good.

"If Manchester City had stayed with 11 men it's obviously a completely different game.

"Jose Mourinho spoke after the game about riding your luck a little bit at times, which they had to do.

"He said his players understood what they do in the game. They had to be tactically astute, know the positions, know their roles within the team and they carried that out very well."

Bergwijn celebrates after scoring on his Spurs debut

Bergwijn's goal came three minutes after Zinchenko's dismissal and former England international Sue Smith told Sky Sports News it capped a fine all-round performance.

"It's a dream debut for him," she said. "Obviously his goal was fantastic but he worked hard off the ball and that's something that Jose Mourinho wants from his players.

"He was neat and tidy, he probably didn't show a lot going forward apart from the fantastic strike, but he kept it simple and that forward play will certainly come as time goes on.

"You always think it will take players time to adapt but he certainly adapted with that strike and Spurs fans have got a little hero there straight away."