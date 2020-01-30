Harry Kane: Tottenham striker on comeback trail after hamstring surgery

0:08 Harry Kane has given Tottenham fans a boost by posting an update on his recovery from a hamstring injury Harry Kane has given Tottenham fans a boost by posting an update on his recovery from a hamstring injury

Harry Kane has provided Tottenham with a boost by stepping up his return from hamstring surgery.

The 26-year-old went under the knife earlier this month after rupturing a tendon in his left leg in the defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Just weeks after his operation, Kane has now posted a video on social media showing him exercising in the gym and stretching his injured leg.

Kane has scored 17 goals in 25 games this season, and his absence has come at a bad time for Spurs as they try to chase down Chelsea for a spot in the top four of the Premier League.

They are keen to bring in a replacement for the England captain before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Olivier Giroud is open to a move to the north London side as he considers leaving Chelsea in search of first-team football.

However, Tottenham have failed to agree deals with AC Milan for Krzysztof Piatek or Real Sociedad for Willian Jose.