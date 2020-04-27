Coronavirus: UEFA sending £3.75m to each member association as pandemic continues to hit football

UEFA sending funds to all associations to aid with effects of coronavirus pandemic

UEFA has released more than £205m in funding to aid its 55 member countries meet the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The money - working out at around £3.75m per association - will come from UEFA's HatTrick funding scheme, usually targeted to cover running costs and targeted areas of domestic football.

But the European governing body has decided to allow each association to set its own priorities given the negative impact of the pandemic on football at all levels across the vast majority of the continent.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said:"Our sport is facing an unprecedented challenge brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. UEFA wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances.

"As a result, we have agreed that up to €4.3m (£3.75m) per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.

"I believe this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can; and I am proud of the unity that football is showing throughout this crisis.

"Without doubt, football will be at the heart of life returning to normal. When that time comes, football must be ready to answer that call."