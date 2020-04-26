Euro 2020 and Tour de France clash for Copenhagen in 2021

Christian Eriksen celebrates qualification after beating the Republic of Ireland

Copenhagen faces a clash of major sporting events next year - four Euro 2020 games and the start of the Tour de France.

Denmark's capital city was picked as one of the host nations for Europe's elite international football competition, but with the tournament pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus, it is now set to clash with Le Tour in the summer.

FC Copenhagen's Parken Stadium is due to host Group B games and a last-16 tie but Danish Football Union (DBU) chief Jesper Møller has told Danish media there is a "50/50 chance" of being able to host the matches.

The 2021 Tour de France is due to begin in Copenhagen

The Group B matches include Denmark vs Finland, Denmark vs Belgium and Russia vs Denmark.

The DBU have confirmed to Sky Sports News that chief Møller "remains concerned" about getting an agreement with the City of Copenhagen, Parken and Sport Event Denmark about hosting the games.

"At DBU, we are ready to host four European Championship matches in the summer of 2021, but we cannot do so without the unconditional support of our partners," Møller said.

Danish Football Union chief Jesper Møller 'remains concerned' about the clash

"We are happy with the support, but there is still a good way to go and I will only be sure when we have a final agreement."

The DBU have until April 30 to tell UEFA if they can still host their games as planned next year, the same deadline which applies to the other 11 host cities.

UEFA has told Sky Sports News that April 30 is a rough deadline for host cities. Some associations cannot make a decision by April 30 because their governments have yet to update them on present restrictions.