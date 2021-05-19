Euro 2020: UEFA insists random ballot is being used to cancel tickets for this summer's delayed tournament

UEFA has insisted a random ballot is being used to cancel tickets for Euro 2020, as ticket holders receive confirmation they will be unable to attend this summer's competition.

Fans have been contacted by UEFA's ticketing team, "where the number of sold tickets exceeded the new permitted seating capacities".

Around 21,000 tickets are available for England's three group games at Wembley, and the UK government has yet to confirm final numbers for the semi-finals and final.

Supporters have received emails to say their tickets will be cancelled for the knockout stages at Wembley and UEFA maintain cancellations are on a 'per match, per order' basis, which has been made randomly, and does not relate to the cost of each ticket.

A UEFA spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "The ballots are currently taking place across all matches based on the current confirmed capacities.

"Should the capacities increase, the tickets will be offered with priority to those whose tickets have been cancelled in the current ballot."

"In case you have tickets for multiple matches, it may be possible that you keep tickets for one match and lose tickets for another match," European football's governing body has advised supporters on its website.

"If you have more than one ticket for the same match within the same order, they will either all remain valid or they will all be cancelled."

Image: Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020

UEFA continues to sell hospitality packages for each game at Wembley, with a private suite ticket for England vs Scotland at Wembley on June 18 costing €1,900 (£1,610) per person

The cost of a hospitality ticket for the final on July 11 is up to €7,300 (£6,210) per person for a 'gold' package holder.

Hospitality packages at Hampden Park, Glasgow, are sold out for its four games, which include Scotland vs Czech Republic and Croatia vs Scotland.