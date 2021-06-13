Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Ukraine - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the group-stage action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Live Group C table
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Muamba: Eriksen being alive best thing to come from Euro 2020
- Denmark doctor: Eriksen was 'gone' but tests normal
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Fan in 'serious condition' after falling from Wembley stands
- England vs Croatia ratings: Phillips and Sterling star
- Mbappe: Giroud shouldn't have publicly criticised team-mates
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- Eriksen remains stable, sends greetings to team-mates
- Djokovic claims second French Open title with five-set win
- Stats companion: England vs Croatia