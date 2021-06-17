Euro 2020: Denmark vs Belgium - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the group-stage action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Live Group B table
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Spurs target Gattuso after Fonseca talks break down
- Eriksen to be fitted with heart-starting device
- Fury: Wilder would KO Joshua in the first round!
- Tearful Ramos 'surprised' Real withdrew offer as he bids farewell
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Tokyo 2020
- Belgium to honour Eriksen against Denmark
- UEFA asks players at Euros to stop removing sponsor drinks
- WATCH: The F1 Show at French GP
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?