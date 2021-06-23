Euro 2020: Sweden vs Poland - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the group-stage action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
- Euro 2020 - full fixtures and schedule
- Euro 2020 column - news and gossip
- Find out more about Stats Perform live widgets
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Live Group E table
Win £100,000 with Super 6!
Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Trending
- Spurs 'fail with dizzying Lopetegui offer'
- Who could England play in last 16? Wales face Danes
- Fury and Wilder disagree | Is Usyk a threat to AJ?
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- Neville: Special, spectacular needed from England now
- Last-16: England qualify but who else needs what?
- AC Milan target Chelsea trio in summer spree
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast
- Egypt FA chief: Salah will try to force Olympics release
- Police officer found guilty of manslaughter in Atkinson case