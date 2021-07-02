Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham among clubs with strongest representation at Euro 2020

Players from English leagues have racked up nearly twice as much game time at Euro 2020 than any other country in the world.

Footballers who ply their trade in England have collectively clocked 24,698 minutes at the tournament, of which the majority represent Premier League clubs - considerably more than players from German (14,979) and Italian (14,256) teams.

Manchester City players have registered more minutes than any other club in the world at Euro 2020 with 3,458 to date, ahead of Juventus (2,914), Chelsea (2,910), Bayern Munich (2,805) and Tottenham (2,381).

Interestingly, Real Madrid still rank eighth with 2,069 minutes, despite not one player featuring in Luis Enrique's Spain squad - while a Manchester United cohort trail the La Liga giants by just three minutes.

Other surprises include Atalanta pipping Barcelona in 11th spot - ahead of clubs such as Inter Milan (14th), Leicester (16th), Liverpool (17th), Paris Saint-Germain (18th), AC Milan and (21st) Atletico Madrid (24th).

The progression of Spain, Ukraine, England and Belgium has powered Pep Guardiola's side into being the tournament's most represented club, with Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko both playing every minute of every game - including 30 minutes of extra-time.

Club team-mates John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker have played almost every minute for England, with Phil Foden also getting 134 minutes and Ilkay Gundogan played in the first three group games for Germany before suffering an injury.

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva also reached the last 16 with Portugal, while Ferran Torres, Rodri and Eric Garcia (set to leave City) are representing Spain - and Nathan Ake clocked 52 minutes with the Netherlands.