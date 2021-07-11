Euro 2020: Italy vs England - follow live in-play action and stats

Use our complete set of live interactive graphics below to follow the knockout action with unprecedented team and player insights...
Live action
Line-ups
Average positions & passing combinations
Action areas
Team possession
Attacking thirds
Player heatmaps & touchmaps
Player stats
Detailed player actions
Match stats
Match event replays
Top scorers and creators table
Route to final
