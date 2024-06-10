Pick your England starting XI to face Serbia at Euro 2024

We now know Gareth Southgate's 26-player England squad for Euro 2024, but who should start for the Three Lions against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen?

Harry Maguire's absence from the squad has opened up an opportunity at the heart of the England defence. Who will get the chance to partner John Stones? Will Kieran Trippier fill the left-back roles with Luke Shaw still getting back to full fitness?

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold feature in midfield? Will Conor Gallagher start? Or will England new boys Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo get the chance alongside Declan Rice in the middle of the park?

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane are sure to be certain starters for many, but will Bukayo Saka make up the forward line? or will Cole Palmer's Chelsea form see him start against Serbia?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Dawson believes that Eberechi Eze should start for England at Euro 2024 and is hoping for an attacking lineup.

Here's your chance to stand in Southgate's shoes and pick an XI to face Serbia in England's Euro 2024 opener by using our interactive selector below...