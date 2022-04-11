Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona highly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker

Barcelona are highly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sky in Germany, Lewandowski is open to a move to Barcelona and it is a dream for him to play in Spain.

A two or three-year contract is in the making worth £25m to £33m per season as the 33-year-old plots his next move.

Reports that Lewandowski, who is out of contract in the summer of 2023, has requested a transfer with Bayern officials, however, are not correct.

Barcelona, who continued their resurgence with a 3-2 win over Levante on Sunday evening, want to make at least one marquee signing this summer despite their financial problems, which mean they cannot afford Erling Haaland.

Xavi's side are now unbeaten in 15 games in la Liga and sit second in the table, but the Spaniard appears keen to add another centre-forward to his ranks with Lewandowski seemingly high up the list of candidates.

Live Bundesliga Sunday 17th April 2:20pm

The Poland international has scored 46 goals in 40 games in all competitions this season and is currently the top scorer in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

In his eight seasons with Bayern, Lewandowski has scored an incredible 340 goals in 369 appearances and is only behind Gerd Muller in their all-time record scorer list.

'Xavi desperately wants a world class striker'

Image: Lewandowski has scored 46 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern this season

Sky Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck:

"We did a lot of research in the last weeks and what we know is that Barcelona are highly interested in Lewandowski, especially because a transfer of Erling Haaland won't happen.

"And that is what we know at the moment: Barca want him, Lewandowski is open for Barcelona. It was always a dream for him to play in Spain - either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"There have been talks already. Xavi desperately wants a world class striker, who can guarantee 30 or more goals a season.

"A two- or three year contract is in the making with a salary of about 35-40m euros a year.

"Barcelona are not able to pay high fees but high salaries. There is information from a Polish journalist that Lewandowski has already talked to Oliver Kahn about a transfer in a personal meeting.

"That's not true to what we know, there was no such meeting. So no request from Lewandowski to Bayern for a transfer."