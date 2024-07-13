Euro 2024 final: Harry Kane says he would swap everything in career for England victory against Spain

Harry Kane says he would be content to swap "everything I've done in my career" for Euro 2024 glory with England.

The captain is England's all-time top goalscorer, the second-highest scorer in Premier League history and has runners-up medals from the Champions League and Euro 2020 on top of countless individual awards.

But with Bayern Munich missing out on silverware in the first season in Germany, the 30-year-old is yet to add a winners medal to his collection.

On Sunday night in Berlin, he has the chance to change that.

Image: Harry Kane remains in contention to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot

"It's no secret I haven't won a team trophy and every year that goes by, I'm more motivated to change that," Kane told reporters in England's final pre-match press conference.

"Tomorrow night, I have the chance to win one of the biggest you could ever win and make history with my nation.

"No question I'd swap everything I've done in my career to have a special night and a win tomorrow evening.

"It would mean everything. It would be the most incredible feeling as a professional footballer and I'm sure also for the fans to have that moment in history and to be able to celebrate would be something very special.

"It was a tough finish in the last Euros so there's that extra hunger and fire in the belly to make sure this one goes our way, but we also know it's going to be an extremely tough night.

"Like the boss said, it's going to come down to small details, which we've been able to get right throughout the whole tournament so far. We're going to need that and even more in tomorrow's final."

In their first major tournament final overseas, Gareth Southgate's squad have the chance to lead England's men's team to glory for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

The current crop will carry that burden on their shoulders against Spain, but Kane says he has not thought about how life could change with victory in the Olympiastadion.

"I try not to think too much about that side of it," he added.

"I know what it would mean to me and I know what it would mean to our country if we won the final, so of course you have that in your mind and you use that as motivation to try and be successful.

"It's hard because when we're here and we've been away, you're kind of in your own bubble. You see the videos and the fans when you arrive at games, but it's really hard to tell what's going on back in England, but I'm sure it's fantastic to be a part of.

"From my point of view, I'm extremely excited for the chance to make a lot of people happy, including myself, and it's going to be a big battle.

"We've done fantastically in a lot of tournaments, but now it's time to get over the line and we have that opportunity."

Southgate: I have no fear for the final - I've been through everything

England manager Gareth Southgate says he has no fear ahead of Sunday's showpiece in Berlin after 35 years in the game which have taken in defeat in the Euros final three years ago and the pain of missing the decisive penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against Germany in 1996.

The 53-year-old - a 57-cap international - is the only men's manager in history to lead the nation to two major tournament finals and only the third to take charge of more than 100 games.

"For me, those difficult nights have taught me football can change so quickly. The difference between winning and losing is so small," he said.

"It's given me more perspective in my life because in the end, there are bigger things than football that are more important.

"But football has given me an amazing life, amazing experiences, I've travelled the world and to be a part of doing something I love doing for almost 35 years of my life, I couldn't have wished for anything more.

"To represent my country as a player and then to lead my country for eight years as a manager has been the biggest privilege I could possibly have.

"Tomorrow, I don't have fear of what might happen because I've been through everything. I want the players to feel that fearlessness, I want them to be the best version of themselves because whatever happens, we're so strong as a group and we support each other.

"I said earlier in the tournament, if we're not afraid to lose, it gives us a better chance of winning. That's very important for us.

"I'm personally excited for tomorrow, to play in a brilliant stadium... we're looking forward to this last step now."

However, he insisted fate will not come into it if England are to win the Euros in Germany, having seen the Germans take home the prize on English soil in 1996.

"I'm not a believer in fairy tales, but I am a believer in dreams," he added.

"We've had big dreams, we've felt the importance of that. But you have to make those things happen.

"Fate, the run that we've had, the late goals, the penalties, that doesn't equate to it being our moment. We have to make that happen tomorrow and be at the levels we need to perform.

"It would be a lovely story, but it's our performance that is the most important thing."

De la Fuente: There are no favourites for Euro 2024 final

Image: Spain manager Luis de la Fuente

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente:

"We are serene. We have never lost perspective, we know the kind of analysis from the outside, but we think our own way.

"We know there is no favourites tomorrow. It is a very equal game, same as the previous game we've played.

"We leave the favourites for the betting and stuff like that, but we know if we don't play even above the level we have shown so far, if we're not focused and we make any mistakes, we won't be able to win tomorrow.

"But I know my team has all of that and we feel really excited. With maximum respect for our rivals, we're very focused on trying to win tomorrow."