Steven Gerrard: Liverpool legend held talks with Al-Ettifaq amid doubts over his future

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Steven Gerrard held talks with Al-Ettifaq's chiefs this week as he fights to keep his £15.2million-a-year job.

Anthony Joshua has been urged to wait for a fight with Tyson Fury as his rematch with Daniel Dubois faces collapse.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Captain Jamie George maintains England are heading in the right direction under Steve Borthwick despite suffering yet more late heartache in their 24-22 defeat by New Zealand.

EVENING STANDARD

A new international sports consortium named Sportsbank is among the frontrunners to buy out John Textor's 46 per cent stake in Crystal Palace.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out until after the upcoming international break after missing Saturday's defeat to Bournemouth through injury.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United spent close to £30million on their recent managerial change, despite a major cost-cutting programme at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim denies speculation he'll try to sign any Sporting Lisbon players in January, including star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres has outlined his commitment to Sporting following Ruben Amorim's departure for Manchester United.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Image: Callum Wilson celebrates his opener for Newcastle

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is reportedly being eyed by four Premier League clubs in January.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has seen his contract with Fluminense terminated after he clashed with his manager, Mano Menezes, on the side of the pitch.

Ruud van Nistelrooy said he enjoyed every second of his Manchester United managerial debut but admitted that he had 'mixed feelings' when he first learned he had landed the job.

DAILY RECORD

Under-fire Philippe Clement admits he's taken on his biggest challenge ever in trying to turn Rangers' fortunes around.