Julen Lopetegui: West Ham boss involved in clash with Jean-Clair Todibo at half-time of Arsenal defeat - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was involved in a heated half-time exchange with defender Jean-Clair Todibo on Saturday as the club consider sacking their under-fire head coach.

Premier League lawyers have been spotted arriving for the closing statements for Manchester City's 'trial of the century'.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly ready to leave his boyhood club in 2025.

The Spanish media have begun to heap the responsibility of Real Madrid's terrible run of form at Carlo Ancelotti's door, after Los Blancos lost yet another game in a dreadful season.

THE TIMES

West Ham are considering potential replacements for Julen Lopetegui, with figures high up the club now pushing for a change after their defeat by Leicester.

The global cricket calendar is a mess because of "self-interest", according to Greg Barclay, the outgoing chairman of the ICC - and he has warned of even more challenging times ahead.

DAILY MIRROR

Intense speculation is mounting that former England football captain David Beckham will finally be knighted after growing close to the King in recent months.

Paul Pogba's search for a new club has prompted plenty of speculation around teams in Europe and the USA, but Ligue 1 side Nice won't be one of them.

Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon has been out of the picture under Ange Postecoglou, and Getafe could allow him a route out of North London.

Former Real Madrid defender Rafael Alkorta has urged the club to move for Arsenal's William Saliba.

Paris Saint-Germain won't rival Manchester United for Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have made a new contract offer to defender Virgil van Dijk.

Saudi Arabia is in discussions about competing in next year's men's Gold Cup in the USA and Canada.

THE SUN

Manchester United are working on three stadium expansion options - with a final decision expected next year.

Free agent Dele is said to be unhappy after suffering another injury setback.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association of Ireland has been forced to apologise after listing "Londonderry" rather than "Derry" in its match programme for the country's defeat by Wales in the Euro 2025 women's play-off.

Ben Stokes has revealed that Jofra Archer is targeting the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May as his return to the five-day game.

DAILY RECORD

Andrew McKinlay insists basement side Hearts can achieve the impossible dream of winning the Premiership with the help of Tony Bloom's analytics company.