Lucy Bronze: England's warrior defender is literally 'Tough' by name and nature after match-influencing turn at Euro 2025

The image of Lucy Bronze shouting with sheer ecstasy and relief after hammering home a game-altering penalty against Sweden will live long in Lionesses history.

England looked dead and buried at 2-0 down. But Bronze's header in the second half, followed by her super strike from the spot, meant the reigning champions made it through to the semi-finals - in large part to their most experienced player.

For more than a decade, Bronze, whose full name is Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze, has proved why she's one of the best all-action defenders of a generation. She's the only defender to be named the best player on the planet for a reason.

What's finally starting to emerge, however, is an appreciation for her importance as a leader, fighter and standard bearer in every team she's been in.

"Lucy Bronze is one of a kind," England head coach Sarina Wiegman said after the Sweden win.

"I have never, ever seen this before in my life, and I'm a very lucky person that I've worked with so many incredible people.

"That penalty, the goal, but that's not [even] what defines her. It's that resilience, that fight. I think the only way to get her off the pitch is in a wheelchair."

It's no coincidence every team Bronze has played for wins trophies.

You don't become a five-time Champions League winner on ability alone. There's an intangible quality to the right-back's game few can match.

It's no coincidence England's run of going deep at major tournaments began when Bronze became a fixture in the starting XI.

Image: Lucy Bronze scored the first of England's two comeback goals against Sweden

Not many can ever be as good as the 33-year old in terms of quality, which means she demands the highest standards from her teammates in order to keep up.

"It's about giving everything to the badge that the girls play with," Bronze told Sky Sports News after the chaotic game in Zurich.

"I know that that's my responsibility as one of the leaders in the team, to make sure I pick the girls up in tough times.

"We talk about 'proper England'. I've been a part of this team for 13 years and I've always brought that to the team.

"The girls know they can always rely on me to bring a little extra when needed. They know I've got their back, I'll always push them.

"I want England to be the best team in the world so I play like that and hope everyone else plays like that."

You could see how important Bronze is as a leader when times got tough against Sweden.

Bronze pulled players together during breaks in play to remind them of their responsibilities and give them a proverbial kick up the behind when needed.

Another image that will be long remembered is her lying on the turf taping up her own thigh in extra time while teammates were getting treatment in the six-yard box.

If someone can't do the job, the Chelsea defender will just do it herself. She has her entire career.

But one thing people don't see is the gentler side of Bronze. She also wants the lives of her teammates to be improved and will do what she can to help.

She was privately one of the more vocal players during the Lionesses pay dispute before the World Cup two years ago and regularly works with player unions to try to improve standards.

She's also become a vital figure during long and sometimes lonely international camps.

Bronze brought the team together after the 2-1 defeat to France to reassure the pain of the result and performance can be used as fuel for future battles. She drew on her own experiences at major tournaments to reassure and inspire others.

She's also become a beacon for the squad's younger players, wrapping an arm around them when under scrutiny and offering a supportive presence when needed.

You only have to look at her relationship with Lauren James, a naturally shy and introverted person away from the pitch. Bronze has taken the forward under her wing, showing her the softer side of international football and also helping her deal with the constant media attention.

She's now developed a similar relationship with the youngest Lioness in the squad, Michelle Agyemang.

While others were going through their pre-match routine ahead of the Sweden game, Bronze spent hours with the 19-year old at the team's hotel building a Lego replica of Zurich's Stadion Letzigrund.

"Lucy's a leader and I'm grateful she's in this team," Agyemang said while standing next to Bronze after the game.

"She has a lot of trust in every single player and it helps me a lot on the pitch. To have a familiar face that's there reassuring me all the time, I'm so grateful for that."

The last word, as happens with most conversations with Bronze, will be had by the person herself.

Bronze's mentality, discipline and ability to inspire are her superpowers. She knew she'd do what was needed in the penalty shoot-out and made sure her goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was ready too.

"I knew I had to score and literally said to Hannah 'I'll score this, you save the next one and it's game over'."

Thankfully, due in large part to Bronze, it's not game over for the Lionesses this summer.