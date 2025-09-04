Millie Bright: Chelsea have quadruple in sights after watching Arsenal lift Champions League trophy last season

Chelsea captain Millie Bright laid down a marker to the WSL in her desire to fill the one empty spot in their trophy cabinet this season - and bring home the Champions League as part of a quadruple challenge.

Despite going unbeaten in the WSL, lifting the league title for a sixth year in a row and winning the domestic treble, Bright and her team-mates were forced to sit on the sidelines and watch Arsenal secure the Champions League with a shock victory against Barcelona in May, after they had been knocked out by the Spanish giants in the semi-finals.

"There's plenty of space in the cabinet," she tells Sky Sports ahead of the new season - which starts with a bumper televised clash against Man City on Friday night. "No matter what competition we're competing in, we'll always be going for it.

Live WSL Friday 5th September 6:30pm

"It was a massive, massive win for Arsenal. I think it did a lot for English football as well.And I think wherever an English team wins the Champions League, it's massive and it just projects that spotlight into the WSL, which is what we want.

"But for me, Sonia [Bompastor] has made no mistake in letting everyone know that we're going for the quadruple. I think it's the DNA of being a Chelsea player.

"I know everyone so desperately wants us to fall and everyone wants to beat Chelsea. But we're here to make sure that we do it again.

"We don't just leave one trophy to win another. We want all four. So we're absolutely going for the quadruple. But of course, the Champions League is the one that we want."

Image: Bright lifted the WSL trophy for the sixth straight year last season - but now has her sights set on more

The Gunners not only laid down a marker with that Champions League win, but have also broken the £1m barrier for the first time to bring in Liverpool's Olivia Smith ahead of the new campaign.

Though Renee Slegers' side finished runners-up to Bright's Chelsea last season, they ended 12 points adrift at the top with the Blues' final months of the season a relative procession to the title.

The Chelsea skipper is relishing the return of a closer title race after watching their rivals strengthen, with the WSL prize having gone to the final day of the season in each of the previous four campaigns.

"I think as a player and especially in the women's game, we fight for each other," she says. "We want every team to be making big signings. We want every team to be strengthening.

"We want every title that we compete for to be hard. You never want an easy title. And there has been no easy title, for the record.

"Every single season has been challenging and difficult for many reasons. There's more than just two or three teams competing now. There's four or five teams competing for the league, which is incredible.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Again, the growth of the WSL has been amazing to watch. And again, it's exciting as a player. You have to go to another level. You have to perform.

"You have to be even better. And then you have to make sure that your club is the one performing and lifting the trophies at the end of the year."

On the topic of building back, Bright may have given herself a leg up with an initially controversial decision to withdraw from this summer's Euro 2025 tournament, to give herself time to physically and mentally recharge.

An almost guaranteed Lionesses starter, Bright's call, only days before Sarina Wiegman's squad announcement, to make herself unavailable for the competition appeared to shock her manager and the footballing world.

And given their successful run to retain the title she held high in 2022, she could have easily looked back with regret, but she knew long before their final date with Spain in late July that she had made the right call.

"At no point was I feeling that I should have or I shouldn't have [gone]. And I think when you know that, I was at peace with my decision. And it's my choice. I made the call.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Millie Bright says she has no regrets about not being part of the England squad that won the Euros this summer. Bright made herself unavailable for the tournament, saying she wasn't able to give 100 per cent, mentally or physically.

"Mentally and physically, I wasn't in a position to go. And for the first time, I prioritised myself, which I don't normally do. I've played with many injuries over the years.

"And I've done that for the Lionesses and Chelsea for many, many years. But at some point, we are human. And I think sometimes we forget that as athletes as well. You push and you push and you push.

"But unfortunately, I'm not a robot and I needed to fix a few little things. So, yes, I'm in a really good place."

Bright is less certain about her England prospects, an inevitable question mark given the Lionesses' success in her absence and the concerns which may arise over her international commitment. There has been no conversation with Wiegman since the final - yet.

But in time, that will take care of it self. Just as Bright has taken care of herself, now back refreshed with the Champions League, and of course a seventh-consecutive WSL title, firmly in her sights.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm on Friday, kick-off 7.30pm