Ange Postecoglou: Can 'Angeball' work for Nottingham Forest and Evangelos Marinakis after Spurs stint?

He's back. And given his standout moments last season, he was never going to be away for long.

Mic-drop comments, bold statements, interviews you never wanted to end. Ange Postecoglou was box office at Tottenham Hotspur - and the manner in which he delivered on his promise of "I always win things in my second season" only adds to the appeal.

Perhaps the surprise is where he has ended up next. Nottingham Forest have replaced a head coach who took them from 17th to Europe, with a head coach whose Premier League position went from Europe to 17th last season.

Postecoglou's links to Evangelos Marinakis are clear given their shared nationality - plus the fact the Forest co-owner gave the former Spurs coach an award over the summer for becoming the first Greek manager to win the Europa League.

But there is an ideological clash here. Postecoglou prided himself on playing attractive, attacking football with high lines, aggressive presses and lots of the ball. He is now entering a squad of Forest players who were drilled in low blocks, counter-attacking breaks and a lack of ball possession under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The two styles of Nuno's Forest and Postecoglou's Spurs are polar opposites, and it is confirmed by those who know the technicalities of 'Angeball'.

"People just talk about attacking and pressing. That's 100 per cent right," a senior source from Postecoglou's Spurs era tells Sky Sports.

"The main principles are playing with the purpose of scoring goals, defending aggressively, trying to win the ball as quick as you can. Those are the basic general principles."

But those principles were not always perceived positively. It added to the perception that Postecoglou wanted to play exactly the same way no matter who the opponent was. And it led to criticism, scepticism, the lot.

Some believed 'Angeball' neglected the defensive side of the game too much, with other claims of the style of play impacting player fitness and injuries. Those inside the Spurs camp, however, saw it differently.

"Obviously there's a lot of big talk. People talk, it's this, it's that, and obviously there has to be - and everybody's entitled to their opinion," says the same source. "But I was there and it's not like how people described it.

"Every approach was targeted to win and it's not about only playing in a certain way. It's about winning that game.

"We did work a lot in defensive things, it didn't get much talk and we did improve throughout the season in that area."

Perhaps the biggest indication of that - and also of Postecoglou not being 'one-style philosophy' manager he was accused of being - came in the latter stages of the Europa League.

Spurs transitioned from a team with one of the highest percentage numbers in the Premier League to not having more than 42 per cent of the ball in the final four games of the Europa League run.

They went to Eintracht Frankfurt with the aggregate score level and won 1-0 with just 39 per cent possession. They then had 41 per cent of the ball at home to Bodo/Glimt, winning 3-1 with 24 shots.

In the away match in Norway, they had 31 per cent possession - and ended Bodo's record of scoring in every home game for 18 months by winning 2-0. That was not by accident, or by Spurs being tactically inferior or fortunate - those from inside the Spurs dressing room remember that semi-final being a deliberate game plan from Postecoglou to get a result.

Then in the Europa League final, they had 26 per cent possession against Manchester United, with their one shot on target being their winner.

If anything, winning despite having less of the ball sounds a lot like Nuno's Forest.

"It was about: how can you win every moment?" says the same senior figure from Spurs. "How can you win when the ball is coming from across? How can you win when there's a shot? How can you win if the ball gets over the keeper and Micky van de Ven has to take it away from the line?

Micky Van de Ven acrobatically clears off the line in the Europa League final win over Manchester United

"Micky did everything there to win, so everybody was thinking like that. And if that means you're defending more, then you're defending more.

"The idea in the Europa League was just to win. It's not like the league where you can build your principles consistently and become stronger by going hard on your principles. Of course, in the Europa League you also have your principles, but if you don't win, you're out."

So what happened in the Premier League, and why was that so dire? For all the Europa League celebrations in Bilbao, Spurs failed to win their final seven top-flight matches of the season.

They conceded 65 goals in the Premier League, only the relegated sides and Wolves managed more. They also had the fourth-most errors leading to goals in the league, which vastly contrasted against their perfect Europa League form and style.

"For me, it's an easy answer," says the same source. "It seems to be very hard for so many people to understand.

"But it's: is the team playing Champions League this season? What's different if you then finish 13th or 10th? Does it change anything?

"By the time you get to that point in January, February or March and you see your biggest thing to accomplish to get to the Champions League and get to the Europa League win, why would you still try to make the Premier League work? Of course, you want to try to win everything. But is it really possible?"

For the Spurs dressing room and clearly Postecoglou, it was not possible - due to the number of injuries Spurs had. Several members of the squad were hamstrung by setbacks, leading to the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to play more minutes as teenagers than they would have liked.

At the start of the season, it was not planned that the duo and the other Spurs youngsters would be so heavily involved.

So there are several questions that Postecoglou needs to answer at Forest. Has he now fully changed from the 'one-philosophy manager', if he was ever one in the first place? And if not, can he completely turn around Forest's game plan from defensive to attacking? Does his style of play lead to more injuries?

Crucially, with Forest in the Europa League this season, can he build a team that competes on all fronts?

The 17th-place finish in the Premier League with Spurs forced Daniel Levy to pull the trigger, and Marinakis has not proven to be any more forgiving over the years with his standards at Forest.