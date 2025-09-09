Why has Nuno Espirito Santo been sacked? The view from Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis
Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo; Nuno said in August his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had changed, leaving the co-owner baffled by the statement; Edu led the search for Nuno's replacement with Ange Postecoglou set to be appointed
Tuesday 9 September 2025 11:15, UK
Evangelos Marinakis has spent the last week deciding if his relationship with Nuno Espirito Santo could be resurrected, before taking the decision to replace him with Ange Postecoglou.
Sky Sports News has been told that the Forest owner was deeply hurt and angered by his manager twice speaking out against him, and the club, in public, in the space of seven days.
In his pre-match interviews before the opening game of the season - which Forest won 3-0 - Nuno was openly critical of the senior figures at Forest overseeing their transfer strategy, saying his squad was "unbalanced" and "very, very far" from being ready for the new season.
In the following week, Forest spent £118m on four new players, including Omari Hutchinson for £37.5m and James McAtee for £30m.
Then, ahead of Forest's next match, Nuno said in his news conference that his relationship with Marinakis was seriously flawed, and had deteriorated since the arrival of Edu as Marinakis' right-hand-man and head of global football.
Nuno said there was "no smoke without fire" amid reports his job was in jeopardy and admitted he had not spoken to Edu, adding he had no regrets about speaking out against his bosses.
"I said it, and I don't regret it," he said. "For me, it's important that everyone at the club shares the same vision and same commitment."
Sky Sports News has been told the meeting that Nuno wanted with the Forest owner never happened. Instead, the Greek billionaire has decided it is better to replace Nuno with a new head coach, feeling it is the only way to move the club forward.
Edu and Ross Wilson have led a swift recruitment process, with former Tottenham boss Postecoglou set to be appointed as the club's new manager less than 24 hours after Nuno's departure.
Postecoglou's first assignment will be a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
WATCH: Nuno's final interview as Forest boss
In his final interview as Nottingham Forest boss, Nuno confirmed he was still in direct communication with owner Marinakis and stated his intent to remain committed to managing the club.
Nuno vs Marinakis: How the fall-out unfolded
August 15: In the first week of the Premier League season, Nuno Espirito Santo admits his "unbalanced" side have a "major problem" as the Premier League returns, warning they are "very, very far" from where they should be.
August 15: Forest then advance on a quadruple deal for Omari Hutchinson, Douglas Luiz, James McAtee and Arnaud Kalimuendo.
August 22: A week later, Nuno says his relationship with Nottingham Forest co-owner Evangelos Marinakis is "not the same" and admits "where there's smoke, there's fire" in response to reports his position at the club is under threat.
August 22: Marinakis is understood to be "baffled" by Nuno's comments, and there has been no intention of sacking him as the club's manager.
August 24: Nuno takes charge of Forest's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace - and calls for a goalkeeper and two full-backs to complete his squad in the transfer window.
August 29: After Forest's Europa League draw, Marinakis says Nuno is the "right man for the job" and "everything is solid" between him and the head coach. He also admits there are talks planned during the international break.
August 31: In what would end up being his final interview as Forest boss, Nuno revealed his desire to stay on in the job and said there was direct communication with Marinakis.
September 1: Forest deliver on Nuno's demands for two full-backs and a goalkeeper on Deadline Day - completing deals for Nicolo Savona, Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Victor, while winger Dilane Bakwa also joins.
September 8: Nuno is sacked as Forest head coach.
September 9: Ange Postecoglou set to be announced as Nuno's successor.