Nuno Espirito Santo sacked: Nottingham Forest axe head coach after public fall-out with owner Evangelos Marinakis

Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Sky Sports News has been told.

The 51-year-old, who was handed a new contract this summer having guided Forest to the Europa League, said in August his relationship with co-owner Evangelos Marinakis was "not the same" and "not so good as it was [last season]".

Nuno's comments were said to leave Forest bosses baffled and led to those within the club questioning his commitment to the role.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He leaves the City Ground just under two years after he was appointed in December 2023.

Forest have taken four points from their opening three Premier League games and visit Arsenal on Saturday. His final game in charge was a 3-0 home loss to Graham Potter's West Ham on August 31.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Nuno Espirito Santo's final game in charge of Nottingham Forest

WATCH: Nuno's final interview as Forest boss

In his final interview as Nottingham Forest boss, Nuno confirmed he was still in direct communication with owner Marinakis and stated his intent to remain committed to managing the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nuno said he was still in contact with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and remained committed to the club

Nuno and Marinakis: a timeline

August 15: In the first week of the Premier League season, Nuno Espirito Santo admits his "unbalanced" side have a "major problem" as the Premier League returns, warning they are "very, very far" from where they should be.

August 15: Forest then advance on a quadruple deal for Omari Hutchinson, Douglas Luiz, James McAtee and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

August 22: A week later, Forest boss Nuno says his relationship with Nottingham Forest co-owner Evangelos Marinakis is "not the same" and admits "where there's smoke, there's fire" in response to reports his position at the club is under threat.

August 22: Marinakis is understood to be "baffled" by Nuno's comments, and there has been no intention of sacking him as the club's manager.

August 24: Nuno takes charge of Forest's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace - and calls for a goalkeeper and two full-backs to complete his squad in the transfer window.

August 29: After Forest's Europa League draw, Marinakis says Nuno is the "right man for the job" and "everything is solid" between him and the head coach. He also admits there are talks planned during the international break.

August 31: In what would end up being his final interview as Forest boss, Nuno revealed his desire to stay on in the job and said there was direct communication with Marinakis.

September 1: Forest deliver on Nuno's demands for two full-backs and a goalkeeper on Deadline Day - completing deals for Nicolo Savona, Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Victor, while winger Dilane Bakwa also joins.

September 8: Nuno is sacked as Forest head coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nuno said he was not as close to Marinakis compared to last season

Nuno said in August his relationship with Marinakis was "not the same" and admitted "where there's smoke, there's fire" in response to reports his position at the club is under threat.

"We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now," he said ahead of their game against Crystal Palace.

"And where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job. I understand, because I'm worried. I'm the first one to be worried. I'm the first one to be concerned."

When questioned about the rift in his relationship with Marinakis, Nuno went on to add: "I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close. This season, not so well. No, it's not [good].

"I don't know exactly, but I'm being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same. The reason behind it, I don't know.

"I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.

"I'm being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same. The reason behind it, I don't know.

"The reality is that it is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it's not so good."