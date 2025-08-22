Nottingham Forest latest: Evangelos Marinakis baffled by Nuno Espirito Santo's comments with his future at the club now in doubt

Sky Sports News has been told co-owner Evangelos Marinakis and the Nottingham Forest bosses are baffled by Nuno Espirito Santo's latest comments, and there has been no intention of sacking him as the club's manager.

However, Nuno's words to the media on Friday, saying his relationship with the Forest owner is "not the same" and "it is not so good as it was [last season]" have caused some within the club to seriously question the 51-year-old's commitment to the job.

Despite this, it looks unlikely Nuno will be sacked before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports, unless he resigns from the role.

Sky Sports News understands discussions are happening behind the scenes, and it is a fast-moving situation.

Regardless of Marinakis's obvious anger, he is keen to try to bring some kind of unity to the fore in time for the fixture against Palace.

Marinakis does not want further distractions for the squad, which he, and many others, feel is the strongest Forest have had for decades.

It is also thought to be unlikely that Nuno will resign without the prospect of a payoff.

Nuno's comments, which sparked the current unrest behind the scenes at the City Ground, from the Forest boss came a week after he said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports ahead of the opening game that his squad was "unbalanced" and "very, very far" from being ready for the new season.

Since Nuno said that, Marinakis has sanctioned over £118m worth of spending on four new players in the last week. That level of spending, the Greek billionaire feels, is proof that Nuno still had his full confidence and backing.

The root of Nuno's upset is not wholly understood; however, it's thought he has a difficult relationship with Forest's new global head of football, Edu Gaspar, who was appointed last month to oversee the recruitment strategy for Forest and the other clubs in Marinakis' multi-club empire - Olympiakos in Greece and Rio Ave in Portugal.

Nevertheless, despite Edu's arrival, the club structure at the City Ground and Nuno's role have not changed.

Since Nuno took over in December 2023, while he has had a say in transfer strategy and the players being targeted, his role has been to galvanise and organise that group of players as the head coach in charge of the first team.

Nuno said his relationship with Marinakis is "not the same" and admitted "where there's smoke, there's fire" in response to reports his position at the club is under threat.

"We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now," he said ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.

"And where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job. I understand, because I'm worried. I'm the first one to be worried. I'm the first one to be concerned."

When questioned about the rift in his relationship with Marinakis, Nuno went on to add: "I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close. This season, not so well. No, it's not [good].

"I don't know exactly, but I'm being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same. The reason behind it, I don't know.

"I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.

"I'm being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same.

"The reason behind it, I don't know.

"The reality is that it is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it's not so good."

'Bizarre situation unfolding at Forest'

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett:

"It's bizarre. It's an extraordinary situation at Nottingham Forest. They had a fantastic win on the opening day of the season and are in the Europa League group stages.

"All things looked rosy. But suddenly, there are serious doubts about the future of Nuno Espirito Santo as the Nottingham Forest head coach.

"Evangelos Marinakis and the Nottingham Forest bosses are baffled by what he had to say to the media. There is no intention of sacking him.

"However, those words today have caused people within the club to question his commitment in the job going forward.

"It is extraordinary. I understand there is real anger at the timing of this.

"The headlines, as I see it, are that there is a growing rift between Marinakis and Nuno."