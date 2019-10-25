Wally Downes: Former AFC Wimbledon boss admitted he knew betting rules at FA hearing

Wally Downes was fired by AFC Wimbledon three days after being suspended by the FA for breaching betting rules

Sacked AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes knew he was breaching FA rules when he placed eight bets, worth over £600, over a six-year period.

An FA Disciplinary hearing suspended Downes for a month from all football-related activity last week (October 17) but he was dismissed as AFC Wimbledon manager three days later.

The hearing heard how, in the 2013-14 season, Downes - then a coach at QPR - placed five bets ranging from £50 to £240.

Three of the five bets made were on QPR to win, however all turned out to be losing wagers.

Earlier this season, Downes placed a further three bets, totalling £35.71 - with just one winner of £39.08.

Suspending Downes, the FA hearing said: "We accept that Mr Downes is a man of honesty and integrity, which is reflected in the frank and helpful way in which he has admitted the charges and been open in his interview.

"In his interview (and at the hearing) Mr Downes was clearly accepting that he knew when he made the 2018-19 bets that they were against the FA rules.

"Overall the scale is modest and for the 2018-19 season trivial. Our confident conclusion is that, leaving aside that every one of the eight bets was a plain breach of FA rule E8, there was nothing sinister about any of them."

Along with the suspension, Downes was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay a further £2,000 in costs.