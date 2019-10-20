AFC Wimbledon part company with Wally Downes

Wally Downes was initially suspended after being found guilty of placing eight bets on football matches

AFC Wimbledon have reached an agreement to part company with first-team manager Wally Downes.

The mutually agreed departure comes just days after the 58-year-old was given a four-week suspension from all football-related activity after admitting to breaching FA betting rules.

Downes was suspended by the League One club last month after being charged by the FA, having been, at the time, alleged to have placed eight bets between November 2013 and July 2019, in contravention of the organisation's rules on betting.

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth

The club confirmed Downes' departure in a statement, released on their official website, with the decision made with the approval of the Dons Trust board.

"While Wally's FA disciplinary process concluded last week, the board believe a change of first-team manager is the best option to help the club maintain its recent upturn in performances," the statement read.

"Naturally, Wally leaves with our sincerest best wishes for the future and his place in our club's history - as both a player and manager - assured."

Since being suspended at the end of last month, Glyn Hodges has been in temporary charge of first-team affairs with AFC Wimbledon going on to win four of their last five games, including an injury-time winner against Portsmouth on Saturday.

The club confirmed Hodges will continue as caretaker manager, with the Dons lying third bottom of the table.