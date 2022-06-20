Crawley Town: Alleged racists incidents at League Two club not reported to police

Seven Crawley players reported incidents of racist language and behaviour to the PFA last month; "The FA has not made the club aware of any findings that would necessitate the filing of a police report, and we have acted in accordance with their recommendations," said a club spokesperson

The alleged racist incidents that are said to have taken place at Crawley Town have not been reported to the police.

Seven Crawley players came forward last month and reported incidents of racist language and behaviour to the PFA.

Former manager John Yems was suspended by his employers, before leaving, in light of what the League Two club called "serious and credible" allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

The PFA and the FA investigations are ongoing, but there is currently no Sussex Police probe as the club have not reported the allegations to the force.

A spokesperson for Crawley told Sky Sports News: "At this time, The FA has not made the club aware of any findings that would necessitate the filing of a police report, and we have acted in accordance with their recommendations.

"However, if The FA reports any such findings in the course of their continuing investigation, the club will of course follow their guidance and take the appropriate action."

The club also confirmed that they were no longer investigating the incidents themselves and that they were fully co-operating with The FA's probe.

The spokesperson added: "John Yems is no longer part of Crawley Town Football Club. We continue to fully cooperate with The FA's investigation, which is still ongoing.

"Any further action by the club will be determined at the appropriate time in accordance with The FA's findings.

"We remain eager to partner with our players, staff and supporters as we build a team and community that fans can continue to be proud of - both on and off the pitch."

Sky Sports News was told last month that the PFA offered counselling and support to those who have raised the allegations or been affected by them.

Yems denies the allegations.