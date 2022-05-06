John Yems: Crawley Town part company with manager amid racism allegations

Crawley Town have parted company with manager John Yems after several allegations of racism were made against the 62-year-old, leading to multiple investigations.

It comes after a former Crawley player alleged to Sky the club's changing room was segregated on racial grounds, with players from ethnic minorities made to change away from their white team-mates.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday seven Crawley players have come forward with allegations that Yems used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

Yems was suspended by his employers late last month in light of what the League Two club called "serious and credible" allegations. Meanwhile, Crawley, the Football Association and the PFA are all conducting separate inquiries, which are ongoing.

Crawley made no mention of the allegations or investigations on the matter in their club statement, with the League Two side now embarking on a "global search" for a new manager. Assistant manager Lewis Young will take charge of this weekend's trip to Oldham Athletic.

"We're looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club," said Preston Johnson, co-chairman of Crawley Town FC. "We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level.

"We're eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of - both on and off the pitch."

Sky Sports News has been told that the PFA has offered counselling and support to those who have raised the allegations or been affected by them.

The club's new American owners, who bought Crawley last month, held a fans forum at the ground this week, but supporters were told they could not ask questions about the matter because of ongoing investigations.

Johnson and Eben Smith, who purchased the club with money raised from cryptocurrency investments, have refused to be interviewed on the matter.