Crawley Town: Former player tells Sky Sports News changing room was segregated on racial grounds

Crawley manager John Yems was suspended by his employers less than a fortnight ago in light of what the club called "serious and credible" allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players; Crawley, the PFA and FA are conducting separate investigations

A former Crawley Town player has alleged to Sky the club's changing room was segregated on racial grounds, with players from ethnic minorities made to change away from their white team-mates.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday seven Crawley players have come forward with allegations the club's manager, John Yems, used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

He has been suspended for what the club has called "serious and credible" complaints.

Both Sky News and Sky Sports News have approached Mr Yems by phone, letter, and at his home, to comment on the allegations. So far, he has failed to respond to the questions but has denied the allegations to other news organisations.

Sky News has also spoken to one former player who has now left the club after being managed by Yems.

The player wanted to remain anonymous but said in his experience, the claims about racist language and player segregation are "all true".

He added: "It's affected my friends who I am close with 'til this day."

Image: Manager John Yems has been suspended by Crawley

Sky Sports News has been told the PFA has offered counselling and support to those who have raised the allegations or been affected by them.

The club's new American owners, who bought Crawley last month, held a fans forum at the ground last night, but supporters were told they could not ask questions about the matter because of ongoing investigations.

Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, who purchased the club with money raised from cryptocurrency investments, have refused to be interviewed on the matter.

Crawley Town FC, the Football Association and the PFA are all conducting separate inquiries, which are ongoing.

After the fans' meeting, season ticket holder Chris Cheshire told Sky News she was disturbed by the allegations: "It concerns all of us very deeply….but we have to wait for facts and evidence" she said.

"If they prove not to be true then he will presumably continue - if there is a shred of truth in them, he has got to go."