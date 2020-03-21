Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher team up for retro Monday Night Football
Re-live Leeds' 4-3 win over Liverpool in 2000 and Man Utd's 6-1 rout of Arsenal in 2001 on MNF Retro; watch on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Monday
Last Updated: 21/03/20 1:43pm
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will delve back into the Premier League archives for a Monday Night Football with a retro twist.
Neville and Carragher will join Dave Jones to dissect two top-flight classics in a special two-hour MNF Retro programme from 7pm on Monday March 23.
The pair will run the rule over Leeds' dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool back in November 2000 - a game the Reds were winning 2-0 until four-goal Mark Viduka inspired a stunning turnaround.
They'll also analyse Manchester United's 6-1 rout of Arsenal in February 2001 as Dwight Yorke's first-half hat-trick set Sir Alex Ferguson's side on their way to a crushing win that edged them closer to a seventh league title in nine years.
One hour will be devoted to each game in the show, featuring match highlights, chat and plenty of anecdotes as Neville and Carragher serve up a Monday Night Football fix...
