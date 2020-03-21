Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher team up for retro Monday Night Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will delve back into the Premier League archives for a Monday Night Football with a retro twist.

Neville and Carragher will join Dave Jones to dissect two top-flight classics in a special two-hour MNF Retro programme from 7pm on Monday March 23.

Mark Viduka scored four goals as Leeds stunned Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller at Elland Road on November 4, 2000

The pair will run the rule over Leeds' dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool back in November 2000 - a game the Reds were winning 2-0 until four-goal Mark Viduka inspired a stunning turnaround.

They'll also analyse Manchester United's 6-1 rout of Arsenal in February 2001 as Dwight Yorke's first-half hat-trick set Sir Alex Ferguson's side on their way to a crushing win that edged them closer to a seventh league title in nine years.

Dwight Yorke scored a hat-trick as Man Utd thrashed Arsenal at Old Trafford on February 25, 2001

One hour will be devoted to each game in the show, featuring match highlights, chat and plenty of anecdotes as Neville and Carragher serve up a Monday Night Football fix...

Join Neville and Carragher for MNF Retro from 7-9pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League - and look out for further Premier League rewinds on Mondays and Fridays, with more clubs to feature...