Bundesliga live on Sky Sports - fixtures, dates and kick-off times

The Bundesliga returns on Friday following a two-month absence and you can follow the second-half of the season live on Sky Sports.

Bayern Munich hold a four-point lead at the top of the table as they bid to win the Bundesliga for an 11th consecutive season.

Julian Nagelsmann's side return with a trip to RB Leipzig on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage starting at 7.20pm; kick-off 7.30pm.

The reigning German champions will find it a tricky task, however, with Leipzig going into the World Cup break with four consecutive wins to rise up to third in the table.

Saturday sees Cologne and Werder Bremen come together in the early evening kick-off, with both sides welcoming the break after both teams suffered back-to-back defeats.

Image: Bayern Munich return to action on Friday night with a trip to RB Leipzig

Then, on Sunday, it will be all eyes on Jude Bellingham as Borussia Dortmund look to put an inconsistent first part of the season behind them when they host lowly Augsburg.

The weekend ends as eighth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach host Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverskusen, who ended the first half of the campaign with three straight wins to move away from the bottom of the table.

Klinsmann: I hope Bellingham stays at Dortmund

Former Tottenham forward Jurgen Klinsmann hopes that Jude Bellingham stays in the German top-flight and ignores speculation about a move to the Premier League,

The midfielder rose to stardom at the World Cup in Qatar with England and has been linked with a move to Liverpool or Manchester City, along with Real Madrid.

Image: Jude Bellingham is one of Dormund's key players and had a brilliant World Cup with England

"For Jude Bellingham, I really hope he stays in Dortmund, Klinsmann told Sky Sports. "He's coming through the ranks there, he's getting his games in and is playing at the highest level already.

"There's no need for him to go over to the Premier League. But we have seen in other cases where players do that."

Friday January 20: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich, kick-off 7.30pm - Sky Sports Mix

Saturday January 21: Cologne vs Werder Bremen, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday January 22: Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg, kick-off 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday January 22: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen, kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Tuesday January 24: Schalke vs RB Leipzig, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Tuesday January 24: Bayern Munich vs Cologne, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Wednesday January 25: FC Mzins vs Borussia Dortmund, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Wednesday January 25: Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Friday January 27: RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday January 28: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday January 29: Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dormund, kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Friday February 3: Augsburg vs Bayer Leverskusen, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday February 4: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Schalke, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 5: Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen, kick-off 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 5: Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday February 10: Schalke vs Wolfsburg, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Saturday February 11: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 12: Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Moenchengladbach, kick-off 2.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Sunday February 12: Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt, kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday February 17: Augsburg vs Hoffenheim, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports App

Saturday February 18: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen, kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 19: Union Berlin vs Schalke, kick-off 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 19: Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 19: Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz, kick-off 6.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Friday February 24: Mainz vs Borussia Moenchengladbach, kick-off 7.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday February 25: Schalke vs Stuttgart, kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports Football

Sunday February 26: Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen, kick-off 2.30pm, Sky Sports App

Sunday February 26: Bayern Munich vs Union Berling, kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports App