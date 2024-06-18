 Skip to content

Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: Bonus Episode - English coach working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal

Euro 2024 is under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Tuesday 18 June 2024 07:08, UK

Essential Euros podcast

This bonus Essential Euros podcast features an extended interview with Anthony Barry, the English coach who is working with Roberto Martinez and Portugal at the tournament.

Barry gives some great insight about working with Ronaldo - and why he's "never satisfied".

The 38-year-old had previously worked at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel - and is really strong on coaching Harry Kane, too.

It is a remarkable story of how Barry switched coaching the Accrington Stanley Under 16s to working with some of the biggest names in football.

