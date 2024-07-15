Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England's defeat to Spain analysed as final heartbreak strikes again

On the latest Essential Euros podcast Peter Smith, Ron Walker and Sir Geoff Hurst join Juliette Ferrington to pick themselves up after England's Euro 2024 final heartbreak.

We discuss where it went wrong, and look at what could be next for England and manager Gareth Southgate.

We go inside the England dressing room and hear from Southgate and Jude Bellingham, as well as former defender Gary Neville and World Cup winner Sir Geoff.

For more reaction to England's Euros, keep across Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports website and app.

We'll be back with more Sky Sports Football podcasts at the start of the new season.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Subscribe now on:

Or alternatively listen below. You don't have to be a Sky subscriber to enjoy the Sky Sports Football podcast.