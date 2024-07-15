Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England's defeat to Spain analysed as final heartbreak strikes again

Euro 2024 is under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Monday 15 July 2024 15:23, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast Peter Smith, Ron Walker and Sir Geoff Hurst join Juliette Ferrington to pick themselves up after England's Euro 2024 final heartbreak.
We discuss where it went wrong, and look at what could be next for England and manager Gareth Southgate.
We go inside the England dressing room and hear from Southgate and Jude Bellingham, as well as former defender Gary Neville and World Cup winner Sir Geoff.
