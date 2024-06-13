Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: Michael Dawson, Kris Boyd and the English coach helping Portugal to success

Hayley McQueen and Juliette Ferrington look ahead to Euro 2024 with former England defender Michael Dawson, ex-Scotland forward Kris Boyd and our Sky Sports News reporters out in Germany, Rob Dorsett and Luke Shanley.

Football journalist Ron Walker also runs his eye over the draw and picks his tournament favourites. Plus, we hear from Anthony Barry, the English coach who has gone from working at Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic, via Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Belgium, to coaching Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at these Euros.

