Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: Michael Dawson, Kris Boyd and the English coach helping Portugal to success

Euro 2024 is about to get under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Thursday 13 June 2024 12:57, UK

Essential Euros podcast

Hayley McQueen and Juliette Ferrington look ahead to Euro 2024 with former England defender Michael Dawson, ex-Scotland forward Kris Boyd and our Sky Sports News reporters out in Germany, Rob Dorsett and Luke Shanley.

Football journalist Ron Walker also runs his eye over the draw and picks his tournament favourites. Plus, we hear from Anthony Barry, the English coach who has gone from working at Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic, via Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Belgium, to coaching Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at these Euros.

