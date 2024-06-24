Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: Scotland's underwhelming exit to Hungary analysed by Kris Boyd

Euro 2024 is under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Monday 24 June 2024 14:53, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast, Kris Boyd joins Juliette Ferrington and Ron Walker to discuss Scotland's underwhelming group-stage exit to Hungary.
Former Scotland striker Boyd highlights where his country "have to be better" in future tournaments and what went wrong in Germany, where the Tartan Army scored just two goals and earned a solitary point for the second Euros in succession.
Rob Dorsett also joins the team to give the latest updates from the England camp, ahead of their game with Slovenia on Tuesday evening, with top spot in Group C at stake.
