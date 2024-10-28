Carabao Cup: How to watch every tie with Sky Sports this week

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week - and you can watch all eight ties with Sky Sports. Here's how...

Who's playing and when?

There are just 16 teams left standing in the Carabao Cup.

Two ties are on Tuesday and six are on Wednesday…

Tuesday October 29

Southampton vs Stoke City - 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday - 8pm - Sky Sports Football

Wednesday October 30

Brighton vs Liverpool - 7.30pm - Sky Sports+

Newcastle vs Chelsea - 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Man Utd vs Leicester - 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Preston vs Arsenal - 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Tottenham vs Man City - 8.15pm - Sky Sports Main Event

What is Sky Sports+?

It sure is. In fact, the top eight from the Premier League last season are all in action on Wednesday night live on Sky. That's probably the first time that has happened!

So when will the final be?

The winners this week go into the quarter-finals in the week commencing December 16.

The semis will then be in the first weeks of January and February.

And the big Wembley final will be on Sunday March 16.

You'll be able to watch it all on Sky Sports.

