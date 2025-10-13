Saudi Pro League: Sky Sports secures highlights and clips rights for 2025/26 season

Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch clips and highlights from the Saudi Pro League for the forthcoming season on the Sky Sports app, skysports.com, Sky Sports News and on Sky Sports' social media channels.

From the next set of fixtures, starting on October 16, Sky Sports will show match highlights from each round of matches as well as live in-game action and the best moments from each match round.

It promises to be a compelling season in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo continues his mission to win more silverware at Al Nassr, in what has been an illustrious career.

There's a host of top stars plying their trade in Saudi's top-flight every week, including England striker Ivan Toney and ex-Premier League stars Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Joao Felix and N'Golo Kante, plus former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

In addition to the Saudi Pro League, Sky Sports also has extensive digital and social video coverage of the Bundesliga, added to its domestic rights of Premier League, WSL, EFL and SPFL in the UK.