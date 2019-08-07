Sky Sports Fantasy Football Ultimate XI: Jeff Stelling picks his team

Paul Pogba makes Jeff Stelling's Ultimate XI - but would he make yours?

Jeff Stelling's Ultimate XI

Ederson; Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson; Kevin de Bruyne, Paul Pogba, James Maddison, Christian Eriksen; Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah

You can't miss out on Virgil van Dijk...

He is the best defender in the league and I'm backing Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in front of the Anfield faithful. It will be the perfect start to the season for Van Dijk, who will probably be partnered by Joe Gomez. Van Dijk always has the potential of chipping in with a header, too.

Can Virgil van Dijk reach the heights of last campaign?

De Bruyne back to his best...

Kevin De Bruyne, with full fitness, has the potential to run riot again in the Premier League. He is the best midfielder in the country on his day. Goals and assists at the ready as De Bruyne takes off.

De Bruyne was named Man of the Match in Sunday's win over Liverpool

Pog-back...

Paul Pogba can do much better than what he has showed us so far. Despite this, he still gets goals - he got 13 of them last year. I would not rule him out from being the match-winner on Sunday against Chelsea.

Maddison suits style...

Brendan Rodgers will play an attacking and counter-attacking brand of football, so it should suit James Maddison down to a tee. He is also on set-pieces and could even rival Jamie Vardy for penalty duty.

1:30 With a host of clubs linked with a move for James Maddison, we take a look at some of his best goals from his debut season in the Premier League. With a host of clubs linked with a move for James Maddison, we take a look at some of his best goals from his debut season in the Premier League.

Aguero the stalwart...

There is no doubt that Sergio Aguero should be considered among the greats of the Premier League. He has scored 20 or more goals in his last five seasons and I fully expect him to do so this season too. He should come back into the fold against West Ham. I'd expect him to grab a goal or two with the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva alongside him.