Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United target profiled by Fantasy Football stats

How does Bruno Fernandes compare?

Manchester United are still working on a deal to bring Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford - but how does he compare to his prospective team-mates? We profile the Portugal midfielder through the Fantasy Football stats.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer is keen to bolster his stuttering side after a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley laid bare their stretched resources, but Sky Sports News has learned that Sporting Lisbon have increased their asking price to £68m.

Should Solskjaer persist in his pursuit of Fernandes? We take a Fantasy Football-angled look at Fernandes' credentials...

Fernandes leading way in Portugal

Bruno Fernandes betters every one of the Manchester United midfielders in goals and assists.

Fernandes is the most expensive player in the Portuguese equivalent of Fantasy Football, and is the third highest scorer in the game with 110 points.

He tops the assists charts, as well as leading the way for man-of-the-match awards and has scored more goals than Daniel James - included as a midfielder in Sky Sports Fantasy Football - Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay combined, despite playing just 16 games.

Fernandes has not been substituted in the Portuguese league, and this is no surprise if the statistics are anything to go by.

It appears as though Bruno Fernandes would be a constant goal threat

Although his discipline is of similar levels to his potential Manchester United teammates, he makes up for it through the bonus points he would achieve in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Fernandes' impact in Sky Sports Fantasy Football?

We have worked out how many bonus points he would have racked up from playing in the Primeira Liga, to highlight his potential impact.

Fernandes has reached tier one shot bonus points (two shots on target in a match) on four occasions, while reaching the same amount of times for tier two (three shots on target in a match).

Manchester United midfielders if Bruno Fernandes and his points were tallied in Fantasy Football.

Based on points transferred into the Sky Sports Fantasy Football system, the contrast between Fernandes and the rest of the Manchester United midfielders is stark.

Manchester United's midfielders have accumulated 374 Fantasy Football points this campaign. In a Premier League table of Fantasy Football points from midfield, that total would put Solskjaer's side in just 15th place, sandwiched between Newcastle (322) and Southampton (380).

If you were to add the difference in points between Fred, a regular starter this season for Man Utd, and Bruno Fernandes (64), it would take Solskjaer's side up to 11th, with 14 games yet to play.

Solskjaer needs a spark - and these numbers suggest Fernandes could well be the man...