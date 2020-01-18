Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United deal held up as Sporting Lisbon raise fee

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon remain a long way apart in the valuation of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have reached a deadlock with Sporting Lisbon over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes after his valuation almost doubled in the space of 48 hours.

Last summer, Manchester United and other clubs including Tottenham were quoted £39m (€45m) for the midfielder.

Two days into the latest negotiations, Sporting's asking price increased to £68m (€80m) and as a consequence no further discussions are planned for this weekend between the two clubs.

Sky Sports News understands Manchester United feel their latest bid of £43m plus £17m in potential add-ons reflects Fernandes' form - as the midfielder has 13 goals in 21 games all competitions for Sporting.

0:55 Sky Sports News' James Cooper says Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes could provide the lift Manchester United need to boost their league position Sky Sports News' James Cooper says Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes could provide the lift Manchester United need to boost their league position

It is likely that negotiations will resume next week with United keen to sign Fernandes having identified him as their primary target in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international signed a new deal with Sporting in November until 2023, which has given the club a strong position in these transfer negotiations.

Fernandes played in Sporting's defeat to Benfica on Friday, after which head coach Silas admitted he did not know if that was to be the midfielder's last game for the club.

Reports in Lisbon had suggested the 25-year-old would travel to Manchester this weekend to complete a move but the two clubs remain in negotiations over the deal.

Sporting's next match is a cup-semi final against Braga on Tuesday and Fernandes appeared to say goodbye to fans as he captained them in the home defeat to Benfica.

Personal terms have been agreed with Manchester United and Fernandes which will see him earn around £120,000 with United's latest offer including add-ons and incentives based on how the club and player perform should the deal go through.