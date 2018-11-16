England vs Croatia: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Play Sky Sports Six-a-Side for the chance to win £1k

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees England clash with Croatia at Wembley, in a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A4 contest.

Both countries sit on four points behind leaders Spain on six, so this is a must-win for England and Croatia if they are to progress in the competition.

The visitors defeated Spain 3-2 in their last Nations League fixture on Thursday, which has placed them in contention to win the group, while England dispatched USA with ease in a friendly the same night, preparing the hosts for a major battle on Sunday.

Your Elite Player choice can be a testing decision, with all four players possessing the capabilities to tally up a hefty points haul in this important encounter. Take a look at the contenders and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team.

Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford celebrate the 3-2 away victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League

Jordan Pickford

The England stopper boasts the highest amount of Six-a-Side points out of the Elite Players with 143, which stems from the clean sheet against Croatia in the last UEFA Nations League fixture between the two.

Pickford has the highest points haul of our Elite Players

Pickford has racked up an impressive 90 points of his 143 from saves, making 10 in his last four internationals, including some point-blank ones on Thursday against the USA. He would have had an extra 30 points had he not been replaced by Alex McCarthy at half time, proving how many he can earn from that position.

The Everton goalkeeper provides a unique option for Elite Player choice, demonstrating the ability to obtain valuable points for Sky Sports Six-a-Side players through clean sheets, saves, and his distribution from defence.

Harry Kane

The Tottenham talisman was rested in the recent victory over USA, so he will be fresh off the back of that and ready for action in a crucial decider against Zlatko Dalic's outfit.

The 14 goals in 17 appearances under Gareth Southgate is bettered by no other England player in that time, yet the lethal striker has not found the net in seven international matches.

If Kane's Spurs form is anything to go by, an England goal cannot be too far away, registering six for the north London side this campaign.

Kane will be firing on all cylinders on Sunday

Luka Modric

The Real Madrid midfielder scooped the Golden Ball after a sensational World Cup with his country, attracting attention from Ivan Perisic's Inter Milan outfit. He remained at Real after a third successive Champions League success in 2017/18 and has only mustered two assists thus far.

Modric has provided four chances for his team-mates in his last two matches against Spain and England, including three in his last outing against the Spaniards.

Expect Modric to be the Croatian creative spark

Although he is not the obvious front-runner of Elite Player choice, the Best FIFA Men's Player has been recruited by 24.6 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players, hoping to reward competitors with a stand-out performance.

Ivan Perisic

Perisic famously scored Croatia's equaliser in the World Cup semi-final, which saw them eventually progress to the final, subsequently losing to France. That was one of the three goals he netted in Russia, with him creating another too.

Perisic celebrating his goal against England in Russia

He has started the domestic campaign in fine form as well, contributing to four goals in 12 appearances through two goals and assists. This can be linked to the three chances he created on Thursday, in their victory over Spain, accumulating 21 of his 36.5 Six-a-Side points that he recorded.

The midfielder performed admirably against the Three Lions at the World Cup, but what's not to say he can do it again at Wembley, and spearhead his side to promotion in the process?