John Hughes: Ross County appoint former Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss as new manager

Ross County have appointed John Hughes as their new manager.

Hughes replaces Stuart Kettlewell who was sacked on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat at home to fellow Scottish Premiership strugglers Hamilton.

He inherits a Staggies side bottom of the table, four points adrift of second-bottom Hamilton, and is Hughes' first managerial post since he left Raith Rovers in 2017.

The 56-year-old previously led County's Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle between 2013 and 2016, helping them to a maiden Scottish Cup title in 2015.

He also managed Falkirk and Hibernian and his career has taken in short spells with Livingston and then-Football League side Hartlepool United.

Ross County are winless in the league since September and visit Celtic on Wednesday, weeks after they won at Celtic Park in the Betfred Cup.

A short statement released by the club confirmed that Hughes will inherit the existing coaching staff, including assistant manager Richard Brittain, first team coach Don Cowie and goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson.

The statement read: "Ross County FC can today announce the appointment of John Hughes as the club's new manager.

"John is a well-distinguished and well-known figure within the game and has very valuable experience in the Scottish Premiership.

"John will retain the services of the current coaching team."