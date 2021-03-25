Simon Grayson appointed Fleetwood Town head coach on 'long-term' deal

Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town have appointed Simon Grayson as permanent head coach on a "long-term" contract.

The ex-Preston and Blackpool boss took over from Joey Barton in January and steered them away from immediate danger from relegation to League Two.

His assistant - the ex-Blackburn player David Dunn - has also signed a new deal at the club.

1:49 Highlights of the match between Fleetwood and Swindon

Fleetwood are currently 15th in League One after four wins from their last five games.

"Fleetwood Town are delighted to announce Simon Grayson as the permanent head coach at the club," read an official statement.

"The 51-year-old initially joined the club back in January and has since guided the team to four wins out of the last five games, with the side keeping clean sheets in all those victories.

"Grayson arrived at the club with over 15 years of managerial experience, and multiple promotion-winning stints in League One.

"The head coach has signed a long-term contract, alongside his assistant head coach David Dunn, who has also signed a new deal with the Cod Army."