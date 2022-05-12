Scott Brown: Former Celtic captain expected to be named Fleetwood Town manager

Scott Brown, the former Celtic captain, is the firm favourite to be appointed Fleetwood manager in the next 24 hours.

The League One club has interviewed a number of candidates and a final decision is expected to be made later on Thursday.

The role would be Brown's first in management after he left Aberdeen in March just nine months into a two-year contract where he was player-coach under former boss Stephen Glass, but departed when Jim Goodwin came in "to focus on his coaching development".

Brown is now set to make a managerial debut in England after he announced his retirement last week, ending a 19-year career in which he made a total of 787 appearances for Hibernian, Celtic and Aberdeen, and also earned 55 Scotland caps.

He won 10 Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic - nine coming in succession between their 2011-12 and 2019-20 triumphs. Brown, who turns 37 next month, also played a key role in their quadruple treble team which won domestic trebles every season between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

Stephen Crainey has returned to his role with Fleetwood's U23s following a spell as head coach since December following the departure of Simon Grayson. He won 26 points during his 29-game stint at the helm to keep the club in the division on goal difference.

More to follow...

