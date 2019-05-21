Dundee approach for John Robertson rejected by Inverness

Inverness boss John Robertson steered the club to a third-placed finish in the Scottish Championship this season

Dundee's search for a new manager continues after Inverness CT rejected an approach to speak to their boss John Robertson.

Jim McIntyre was sacked as Dundee's manager last week after the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed following their home defeat to Hamilton on May 4.

The club's managing director John Nelms said they had "no choice" but to sack him.

The former Dundee United forward won just three of his 31 matches in charge since his appointment at Dens Park in May 2018.

Dundee ended the season 11 points adrift at the bottom of Scotland's top flight.

Robertson, who led Championship side Inverness to a Scottish Cup semi-final and the Premiership play-offs this campaign, was one of the Dark Blues' main targets for the role but he now appears to be out of contention.

Dundee managing director John Nelms described the atmosphere at the club under the tenure of Jim McIntyre (pictured left) as 'toxic'

Sky Sports News understands that Dundee are conducting interviews this week as they look to find McIntyre's successor and the club say they have been "inundated with applications".

They have requested to speak to a number of candidates currently in employment.

Caretaker-manager James McPake, who took charge of the Dundee team for their final league game against St Mirren on Saturday, is one of those being interviewed this week and he has publicly expressed his desire to take on the role full-time.