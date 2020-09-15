Charlie Adam: Dundee sign former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder on two-year deal

Charlie Adam has returned to his hometown Dundee, joining the Scottish Championship side on a two-year deal

Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has joined Dundee on a two-year deal.

Adam, 34, was a free agent after leaving Reading earlier this summer, having made 27 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship side.

The Scottish Championship club say negotiations over a deal had taken place over a number of weeks and they had to get "creative" in order to make the move possible.

In a statement, Dundee thanked three current club sponsors, saying: "without whom it would not have been possible".

Adam grew up in Dundee before coming through the youth ranks at Rangers, where he made 88 appearances.

After a switch to Blackpool, he was a key part of the side to win promotion to the Premier League, scoring in the play-off final victory over Cardiff.

Adam then spent a year at Liverpool but was sold in 2012 to Stoke, where he played 164 times.

