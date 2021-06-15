Newly promoted Dundee will face arch-rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016.
Meanwhile, James McPake's side will host St Mirren in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31 and they then take on Celtic at Parkhead on August 7, before entertaining champions Rangers on September 25.
Dundee play Celtic at Dens Park on November 6 and then travel to Ibrox on December 4, before hosting Dundee United on January 2.
The second half of the campaign sees Dundee, who gained promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season, face a tough-looking trip to Celtic on February 19, while they play Rangers at home on March 19, before travelling to Dundee Utd on April 9, with the season then splitting later that month.
Dundee fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
August
7: Celtic (a) - 3pm
21: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
28: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
September
11: Livingston (h) - 3pm
18: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
25: Rangers (h) - 3pm
October
2: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
16: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
23: Hearts (a) - 3pm
27: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
30: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
November
6: Celtic (h) - 3pm
20: Hibs (a) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
December
1: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
4: Rangers (a) - 3pm
11: Ross County (a) - 3pm
18: Hearts (h) - 3pm
26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
29: Livingston (a) - 3pm
January
2: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
26: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
February
5: Ross County (h) - 3pm
9: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm
19: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
26: Livingston (a) - 3pm
March
2: Hibs (h) - 7.45pm
5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
19: Rangers (h) - 3pm
April
2: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
9: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
