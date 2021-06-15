Dundee fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:26, UK

Dundee&#39;s players celebrate their promotion to the Scottish Premiership after victory over Kilmarnock
Image: Newly promoted Dundee will host St Mirren in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31

Newly promoted Dundee will face arch-rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016.

Meanwhile, James McPake's side will host St Mirren in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31 and they then take on Celtic at Parkhead on August 7, before entertaining champions Rangers on September 25.

Dundee play Celtic at Dens Park on November 6 and then travel to Ibrox on December 4, before hosting Dundee United on January 2.

The second half of the campaign sees Dundee, who gained promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season, face a tough-looking trip to Celtic on February 19, while they play Rangers at home on March 19, before travelling to Dundee Utd on April 9, with the season then splitting later that month.

Dundee fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

All fixtures subject to change.

Trending

July

31: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

Also See:

August

7: Celtic (a) - 3pm
21: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
28: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

September

11: Livingston (h) - 3pm
18: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
25: Rangers (h) - 3pm

October

2: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
16: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
23: Hearts (a) - 3pm
27: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
30: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

November

6: Celtic (h) - 3pm
20: Hibs (a) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

December

1: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
4: Rangers (a) - 3pm
11: Ross County (a) - 3pm
18: Hearts (h) - 3pm
26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
29: Livingston (a) - 3pm

January

2: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
26: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

February

5: Ross County (h) - 3pm
9: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm
19: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
26: Livingston (a) - 3pm

March

2: Hibs (h) - 7.45pm
5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
19: Rangers (h) - 3pm

April

2: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
9: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
  • Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
  • Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.
Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports