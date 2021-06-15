Dundee fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Newly promoted Dundee will face arch-rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016.

Meanwhile, James McPake's side will host St Mirren in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31 and they then take on Celtic at Parkhead on August 7, before entertaining champions Rangers on September 25.

Dundee play Celtic at Dens Park on November 6 and then travel to Ibrox on December 4, before hosting Dundee United on January 2.

The second half of the campaign sees Dundee, who gained promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season, face a tough-looking trip to Celtic on February 19, while they play Rangers at home on March 19, before travelling to Dundee Utd on April 9, with the season then splitting later that month.

July

31: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

August

7: Celtic (a) - 3pm

21: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

28: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

September

11: Livingston (h) - 3pm

18: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm

25: Rangers (h) - 3pm

October



2: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

16: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

23: Hearts (a) - 3pm

27: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

30: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

November

6: Celtic (h) - 3pm

20: Hibs (a) - 3pm

27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

December

1: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm

4: Rangers (a) - 3pm

11: Ross County (a) - 3pm

18: Hearts (h) - 3pm

26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

29: Livingston (a) - 3pm



January

2: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

26: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

February

5: Ross County (h) - 3pm

9: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm

19: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

26: Livingston (a) - 3pm

March



2: Hibs (h) - 7.45pm

5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

19: Rangers (h) - 3pm



April

2: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

9: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

