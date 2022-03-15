Women's Super League team news, stats and how to follow on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for Wednesday's three Women's Super League fixtures as champions Chelsea travel to Everton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at some of the best goals from the Women's Super League so far this season

Team news: Everton left-back Poppy Pattinson is set to retain her place in the side for Wednesday's visit of Chelsea.

Midfielder Hanna Bennison is also expected to start after returning for the 3-2 victory over Leicester on Saturday.

Chelsea have doubts over the availability of Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson, but Emma Hayes did welcome back Erin Cuthbert and Jessie Fleming into the squad for Sunday's win over Aston Villa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League game between Everton and Leicester City

Opta stats

Everton are winless in their last nine WSL matches against Chelsea (D1 L8), which comes after the Toffees beat the Blues five times in the first six meetings between the sides.

Everton have failed to score in each of their last seven league matches with Chelsea, a joint-record for a single side against another in the competition, alongside Sunderland vs Manchester City between 2015 and 2018.

Chelsea have won each of their last four WSL matches against Everton, netting 14 times without conceding, and alternating between scoring exactly three and four times during this spell.

Everton have won back-to-back league matches for the first time since October, with Chris Roberts (2) winning more of his four matches than Jean-Luc Vasseur (1) did of his six before losing his job. The Toffees last won three in a row in the division in October 2020 (4).

Everton striker Toni Duggan has scored more Women's Super League goals against Chelsea than any other player (11), six of which came during her first spell at Everton between 2011 and 2013. She's also looking to score in consecutive appearances in the competition for the first time since May 2016 (run of 3).

Beth England has scored in each of her last three WSL matches against Everton, netting four goals in total. However, all of these matches have come on home soil, with her three goals in the top-flight this season also all coming at home.

Sam Kerr's strike against Aston Villa at the weekend was only Chelsea's third 90th-minute winning goal in a WSL match, though timed at 91 minutes & 36 seconds, represented their latest ever winning goal in the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa

Team news: Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada remains a doubt for Tuesday's home match against Reading after missing her side's last two games due to injury.

Forward Chloe Kelly is getting closer to a return from a long spell on the sidelines but is still expected to miss out.

Reading could be without Natasha Dowie and Amalie Eikeland after the pair both missed Saturday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Tottenham and Man City

Opta stats

Manchester City have won seven of their previous 10 top-flight clashes with Reading (D2 L1) and are unbeaten in each of the last five fixtures (W3 D2).

Reading's sole victory over Manchester City in the WSL was a 2-0 away win in April 2018 - goals from Remi Allen and Kristy Pearce ensuring the victory.

Only Aston Villa and Birmingham City have won fewer points in WSL home games this season than Manchester City (7 - W2 D1 L3). City were unbeaten at home in the competition last season (W9 D2).

Following a five-game winning run, Reading are since winless in their last four WSL matches (D1 L3), losing their last two away from home. The Royals last suffered three straight away defeats in September 2021.

In the history of the Women's Super League, Man City's Ellen White has scored more goals on Wednesdays than any other player (14), doing so in just 18 appearances. She's also netted five separate braces on this day.

Reading and Canada international Deanne Rose has had a direct hand in more league goals than any other Royals player this season (4 goals, 3 assists); indeed, only Fara Williams in 2017-18 (12) has enjoyed a more productive debut campaign for the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League as Reading welcomed Man Utd

Team news: West Ham are still without long-term absentees Maisy Barker and Grace Garrad. Goalkeeper Anna Leat is expected to keep her place in the side.

As for Manchester United, Hayley Ladd, Aoife Mannion, Carrie Jones, Kirsty Smith and Lucy Staniforth are all expected to miss out. There are also doubts over the availability of Signe Bruun and Jade Moore.

Opta stats

West Ham have only won one of the four clashes with Manchester United in all competitions (L3), a 3-2 win in the WSL in December 2019.

Manchester United are winless in their last four WSL games in London (D2 L2), with their last such victory coming at West Ham in October 2020 (4-2).

Manchester United have only lost one of their last nine WSL away games (W5 D3), with that loss coming at Manchester City last month. They've conceded just six goals in this run of matches, and never more than once in a match.

Manchester United have conceded just 16 goals in their 16 WSL games this season - seven of those came in their first three games this term, with the Red Devils shipping just nine in their last 13.

Katerina Svitkova has provided more league assists than any other West Ham player this season (3) having failed to register a single one last season. In fact, only Julia Simic (4 in 2018-19) has managed more in a top-flight campaign for the Hammers than the Czech Republic international.

West Ham are the only WSL side in which Man Utd's Alessia Russo has netted more than once against in the top-flight, having a direct hand in three of her side's four goals in October 2020 (2 goals, 1 assist). Russo (7) has more than doubled her WSL goal tally from last season (3), whilst she's only behind teammate Leah Galton (5) for league goals scored in 2022 (4).

Manchester United's Leah Galton has scored six WSL goals this season, her joint-best return in a single campaign in the competition. Galton has scored five goals in her last five WSL games, as many as in her previous 19 combined.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Birmingham City and West Ham United

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySpots.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind the scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.