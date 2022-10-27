Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol: Cristiano Ronaldo scores on return as United qualify for Europa League knockout stage

Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League as Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the side by scoring in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

After being dropped for Saturday's Premier League draw with Chelsea due to his behaviour in last week's win over Tottenham, Ronaldo was brought back into the starting line-up by manager Erik ten Hag and scored the third goal of the game from close range after his initial effort had been saved (81).

Earlier, Ronaldo's Portugal team-mate Diogo Dalot had headed United in front from a corner on the stroke of half-time (44) and second-half substitute Marcus Rashford doubled the lead with a powerful header from a Luke Shaw cross (65).

Asked about Ronaldo's performance after the match, Ten Hag told BT Sport: "Yeah, great. He created and the team creates for him.

"We know we have the capabilities to finish and that will come. He needs a goal to get over a dead point I would say and then more will come I am confident of that."

The result sees United qualify for the round of 16, but Real Sociedad's 2-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in Thursday's other Group E fixture means Ten Hag's team must win by at least two goals in Spain on November 3 to top the group and avoid a play-off round against a third-placed Champions League side.

How Man Utd kept hopes of top spot alive

Keeping hope alive of topping the group was the focus at Old Trafford, where Alejandro Garnacho made his full debut and impressed to such an extent that he left to a standing ovation. United were on top from the outset and the 18-year-old received applause from Ronaldo after producing a stepover and darting forward before seeing a cross to the veteran cut out.

The frontman powered a header over and Bruno Fernandes bent wide from 20 yards as the onslaught continued, with Ronaldo's attempt to meet the stand-in skipper's cushioned header then thwarted by Maxym Koval.

Sheriff's goalkeeper denied Christian Eriksen from distance and Tyrell Malacia saw a fizzing low effort stopped before the visitors threatened a shock opener. There was collective intake of breath inside Old Trafford when Patrick Kpozo's superb cross from the left just evaded Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed in the box.

Image: Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring the opening goal for Manchester United

It would have been a huge moment in Sheriff's history, never mind the game, and appeared to spark United into life. Eriksen sent a corner from the left-hand side into the six-yard box, where Dalot directed home a header in the 44th minute. That goal allowed Ten Hag to make a pair of changes at half-time.

Lisandro Martinez was replaced by Harry Maguire, who came on for his first United appearance since the trip to Moldova six weeks ago, and Marcus Rashford replaced Antony. The summer signing's most discussed contribution from this match was his unnecessary showboating spins on the ball.

The one-way traffic continued as Eriksen struck a free-kick into the Stretford End, which was again collecting the ball after Ronaldo cut inside and struck narrowly wide from the edge of the box. The 37-year-old stood with hands on hips in disbelief as 'Viva Ronaldo' began to echo around Old Trafford.

Further frustration followed for the Portugal international in the 61st minute as a move involving an exquisite Garnacho touch ended with him rifling home from close range, only to find out he had strayed offside. Ronaldo was booked for kicking the ball away in anger.

Image: Teenager Alejandro Garnacho impressed on his first Manchester United start

Scott McTominay and Shaw were introduced as United pushed for a second that the latter was key in, floating a fine cross from the left for fellow substitute Rashford to head home in the 65th minute. The World Cup hopeful saw a low shot pushed wide and Garnacho went close before leaving to applause from all inside Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek came on for a rare appearance before Ronaldo gave fans the goal they had been waiting for in the 81st minute. Initially denied by Koval when found by a Bruno Fernandes cross, he fired in the loose ball - his first Old Trafford goal since May and his 701st in club football.

There were further United chances but no goals as the clock wound down on a straightforward win. The victory sets up a key clash in Spain next Thursday, when United will attempt to usurp current pool leaders Real Sociedad in a Group E showdown.

Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal after coming off the bench

Ten Hag: It was a focused victory

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: "It was OK. Of course, you hope you score in the first half hour so it took a bit long but we deserved that goal.

"The second half we scored two more good goals from open play and I'm pleased with the clean sheet because we gave nothing away. It was a focused win.

"Our occupation of space in the box could still be done better, the second and third goals we did that well. We occupied positions and scored."

On next week's trip to Real Sociedad, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said: "We have to go there and score by two goals. We have to score goals but defend well. It is going to be a tough game but looking forward to the challenge.

"It's taken a lot of hard work to adapt and change, but we're getting there."

Opta stats: Rashford approaching landmark

Manchester United have won each of their previous four games in the Europa League group stage. It's their longest such run since a run of six between November 2016 and October 2017.

Manchester United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol was just the third time in 2022 they've won consecutive games at Old Trafford, doing so in January and August/September also.

Diogo Dalot scored his first Manchester United goal in 52 appearances, since netting against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup in January 2020.

Marcus Rashford's goal, his 99th for Manchester United, was their eighth by a substitute in all competitions this season, with no other Premier League side scoring more (Liverpool also 8).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd European goal for Manchester United, and his first at Old Trafford in all competitions since May against Brentford, ending a run of six games on home soil without a goal.

Christian Eriksen created six chances for Manchester United tonight, one of which was for Diogo Dalot's goal, his most in a single game in European club competition since February 2017 for Tottenham against KAA Gent in the Europa League (7).

