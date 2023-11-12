Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen: Rampant Hoops cruise to victory over Dons

Celtic restored their eight-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race with a comprehensive victory over Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers' side showed no signs of holding on to their Champions League hammering to Atletico Madrid as Hyun-Jun Yang headed in his first Celtic goal to give them an early lead.

Matt O'Riley set up Kyogo Furuhashi to tap in a quick second as the Dons offered little after their gruelling Europa Conference League draw in Greece on Thursday night.

Kyogo was forced off in the second half after a clash with Slobodan Rubezic before Luis Palma scored Celtic's third from the penalty spot after Jack MacKenzie brought down Hyeon-Gyu Oh in the box.

David Turnbull and Oh scored in stoppage time as Celtic eased to a ninth straight win in the Scottish Premiership while Aberdeen go into the international break sitting eighth.

More to follow...

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Motherwell on November 25. Kick-off 3pm.

Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie on November 26, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.