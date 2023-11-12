 Skip to content

Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen: Rampant Hoops cruise to victory over Dons

Report as Celtic beat Aberdeen 6-0 to go into the international break eight points clear; Hyun-Jun Yang opened the scoring with Kyogo Furuhashi doubling the lead; Luis Palma made it 3-0 from the penalty spot; David Turnbull and Hyeon-Gyu Oh scored in stoppage time

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Sunday 12 November 2023 16:34, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Celtic&#39;s Yang Hyun-Jun celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on November 12, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Image: Hyun-Jun Yang celebrates his first Celtic goal

Celtic restored their eight-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race with a comprehensive victory over Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers' side showed no signs of holding on to their Champions League hammering to Atletico Madrid as Hyun-Jun Yang headed in his first Celtic goal to give them an early lead.

Matt O'Riley set up Kyogo Furuhashi to tap in a quick second as the Dons offered little after their gruelling Europa Conference League draw in Greece on Thursday night.

Kyogo was forced off in the second half after a clash with Slobodan Rubezic before Luis Palma scored Celtic's third from the penalty spot after Jack MacKenzie brought down Hyeon-Gyu Oh in the box.

David Turnbull and Oh scored in stoppage time as Celtic eased to a ninth straight win in the Scottish Premiership while Aberdeen go into the international break sitting eighth.

What's next?

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Motherwell on November 25. Kick-off 3pm.

Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie on November 26, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

