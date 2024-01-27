St Mirren 0-1 Rangers: Cyriel Dessers strike keeps title pressure on Celtic

Cyriel Dessers struck for Rangers for the third time in three games as they beat St Mirren 1-0 to pile more pressure on leaders Celtic in the title race.

The striker was handed a start after his goal against Hibs in midweek and repaid manager Philippe Clement by opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

Dessers, who also scored in the Scottish Cup last weekend, collected a lovely ball from John Lundstram, rounded St Mirren 'keeper Zach Hemming and slotted home in blustery conditions in Paisley.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, Elvis Bwomono and Lewis Jamieson all had chances to equalise for the hosts before the break with James Bolton heading off the post late on.

The victory narrowed the gap on Celtic to two points ahead of their game against Ross County, while a fourth league defeat in five games leaves the Paisley club fifth in the table.

Rangers maintain title race pressure

Image: Rangers' Cyriel Dessers scores to make it 1-0

It was a tough afternoon for the Govan side in difficult conditions against a determined Buddies outfit who pushed them all the way.

The swirling wind was a difficult opponent for both sides but the visitors started better without unduly troubling Hemming until Dessers struck.

Midfielder John Lundstram's perfectly-weighted pass from the middle of the park allowed Dessers to run clear of the Saints defence and round the hesitant Buddies 'keeper before rolling the ball into the net and taking the acclaim of

the travelling fans.

Team news St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara returned from injury with forward Lewis Jamieson also starting. Rangers manager Philippe Clement made four changes with defender Connor Goldson back from suspension and Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers coming back in.

St Mirren were forced out of their shell and the response, led by striker Jonah Ayunga, was impressive.

In the 20th minute, Kwon blazed the ball over the bar from 12 yards to the groans of the home support.

Moments later, at the other end, Gers skipper James Tavernier clipped the outside of the post with a powerful drive from 20 yards.

However, the Ibrox side were struggling to build on their lead.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland blocked a Jamieson drive with his foot after the Gers defence was breached again, albeit the offside flag went up.

In the 37th minute, Butland pushed a drive from Kwon around the post but the corner was defended.

Image: St Mirren's Hyeok-kyu Kwon looks frustrated after missing a chance

St Mirren had edged the first half notwithstanding the goal and the visitors brought on Tom Lawrence and Ross McCausland for Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell at the start of the second half and it re-energised the Govan side.

Sterling headed a Tavernier cross over the bar in the 54th minute before Dessers smacked the base of the post with a left-footed drive.

Robinson needed another avenue towards the leveller.

Ayunga and Jamieson were replaced by Mikael Mandron and debutant James Scott, who signed initially on loan from Exeter in midweek with the deal becoming permanent in the summer.

In the 79th minute, there was a VAR check for a possible St Mirren penalty for a handball in the Gers box following a corner but no action was taken.

A terrific block from Ibrox defender John Souttar denied Alex Gogic a strike on goal and, from the resultant corner, James Bolton headed off the post.

'We made Rangers look average'

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson on Sky Sports:

"It's frustrating because we feel we deserved a point, we made a very good Rangers side look average at times.

"We were brave, we pressed them really well at times, won the ball back at times and were composed when we had it.

"But, ultimately, you don't get any points for performance.

"Their goal was a fantastic finish, other than that they didn't break us open which is credit to the back five.

"The difference between the teams was Dessers goal and the quality he possesses."

'Even Man City couldn't play well on that pitch'

Rangers boss Philippe Clement on Sky Sports:

"On that kind of pitch you cannot play good football, even if you put Barcelona or Man City on that pitch you won't see fine football. It's not possible.

"It's a pity for the game and supporters because it's more kick and rush and I don't think people want to see that anymore.

"The most important thing is the team adapted, we played a different game than we normally play but we won and we had control of the game.

"If you want to win trophies and win a lot of points you have to adapt to situations. We train and play in better circumstances so the players showed their resilience and their hunger to get a result, that's major."

St Mirren's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Hibs on February 3, while Rangers are at home to Livingston.

Both games kick off at 3pm.